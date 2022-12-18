Bigg Boss 16: House to have 3 captains again; Shekhar Suman turns tarot reader

Putting everyone’s pet peeves and soft spots to work, Shekhar spills some beans and makes everyone laugh out loud. Shekhar also mentions the ‘dosh’ (flaw) each house member has

Bigg Boss 16

After choosing three captains in 'Bigg Boss 16' including Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta through a task, the house is again going to witness three captains.

Earlier, there were three contenders- Abdu Rozik, Soundarya, and Vikkas Manaktala. Abdu, however, has been asked to leave the show. So, in his absence, the selection of the third captain will be again through a task. All the contestants will be seen participating in it.

A promo showed Bigg Boss asking Abdu to come out of the house. "Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye," was announced. There are rumours doing the rounds that the contestant has gone out for two days for medical reasons and will be back soon. A source close to IANS shared that the 19-year-old Tajikistan national will be making a re-entry soon. However, it was not shared when he would make a comeback.

The other highlight is ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’ in which the seasoned actor is seen donning the avatar of a tarot card reader. Shekhar, in his famous and signature style is seen predicting the future of the contestants in the house. Putting everyone’s pet peeves and soft spots to work, Shekhar spills some beans and makes everyone laugh out loud. Shekhar also mentions the ‘dosh’ (flaw) each house member has! Find out what the actor has to say about your favourite contestants in this fun-filled segment.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

