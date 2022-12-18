Breaking News
Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions
Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nagpur-Shirdi highway a success
Mumbai: Model booked for blackmailing SoBo woman with private videos taken on spy cam
MVA protest morcha: We will not tolerate insult of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss 16 House to have 3 captains again Shekhar Suman turns tarot reader

Bigg Boss 16: House to have 3 captains again; Shekhar Suman turns tarot reader

Updated on: 18 December,2022 06:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Putting everyone’s pet peeves and soft spots to work, Shekhar spills some beans and makes everyone laugh out loud. Shekhar also mentions the ‘dosh’ (flaw) each house member has

Bigg Boss 16: House to have 3 captains again; Shekhar Suman turns tarot reader

Bigg Boss 16


After choosing three captains in 'Bigg Boss 16' including Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta through a task, the house is again going to witness three captains.


Earlier, there were three contenders- Abdu Rozik, Soundarya, and Vikkas Manaktala. Abdu, however, has been asked to leave the show. So, in his absence, the selection of the third captain will be again through a task. All the contestants will be seen participating in it. 



A promo showed Bigg Boss asking Abdu to come out of the house. "Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye," was announced. There are rumours doing the rounds that the contestant has gone out for two days for medical reasons and will be back soon. A source close to IANS shared that the 19-year-old Tajikistan national will be making a re-entry soon. However, it was not shared when he would make a comeback.


Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: No pick-up lines, Salman Khan laughs about getting 'dropped' by girls

The other highlight is ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’ in which the seasoned actor is seen donning the avatar of a tarot card reader. Shekhar, in his famous and signature style is seen predicting the future of the contestants in the house. Putting everyone’s pet peeves and soft spots to work, Shekhar spills some beans and makes everyone laugh out loud. Shekhar also mentions the ‘dosh’ (flaw) each house member has! Find out what the actor has to say about your favourite contestants in this fun-filled segment.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16! Aarti Singh slams Shiv Thakare on Bigg Buzz

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

(With inputs from IANS)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Bigg Boss Entertainment News Abdu Rozik shekhar suman bollywood news indian television

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK