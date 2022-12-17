Breaking News
Bigg Boss 16: No pick-up lines, Salman Khan laughs about getting 'dropped' by girls

Updated on: 17 December,2022 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Kiara and Vicky came on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 16' to promote their film 'Govinda Naam Mera' on the show

Salman Khan with Vicky and Kiara on Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan with Vicky and Kiara on Bigg Boss 16


In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Bollywood superstar talked about getting "dropped" by girls along with guests Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the show.


Kiara and Vicky came on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 16' to promote their film 'Govinda Naam Mera' on the show.



Vicky asked Salman Khan: "Did any girl use any pick-up line on you? And if yes, what's the worst pick-up line you have heard?"


Salman replied jokingly as he laughed: "Pick up ka toh pata nahi lekin ladki ne drop zaroor kiya hai mujhe."

He then added: "Well, to be honest, I don't remember any such pick up line."

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Renuka Shahane in lead roles. The film is a murder mystery and it landed online on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will also be seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan'.

Also Read: Exclusive video! These are Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Shashank Khaitan's favourite films starring Govinda

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

