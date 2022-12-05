×
‘Bigg Boss 16’ house turns into a dhobi ghat; new captain to be elected tonight

Updated on: 05 December,2022 02:10 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent

Amidst the captaincy task, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot make plans to break the group of seven

Bigg Boss 16/PR image


'Bigg Boss 16' is all set to enter in its 10th week and till now has witnessed the reign of six captains. However, it’s time to have a new Raja's/Rani's reign in its magnificent castle. Based on the previous task ‘Agla Raja\Rani kon?' the eligible contestants for captainship, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan must face difficult obstacles in order to rule the house of 'Bigg Boss. 


With its captainship task, the garden area of 'Bigg Boss 16' is turned into a Dhobi Ghat. The four contenders will have their own laundry stall with their photos stuck on it. In each stall, there would be cloth drying ropes and the four contestants have to throw the items kept in the tub (gulaal and mud) on the hanging clothes. With each of the contenders will be a helper who will keep cleaning the clothes as they get dirtier and hang them on the ropes to dry. At the end of every round, the sanchalak of the task must decide who wins the round based on the cleanliness of the clothes. No task is complete without a twist, for three different rounds will be three different sanchalaks! In the middle of the task, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare lock horns and blame each other for cheating! Who do you think will become the new Raja/Rani of the house?


Amidst the captaincy task, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot make plans to break the group of seven which includes Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, and Sajid Khan. Do you think Tina and Shalin will be successful in breaking their ally?  

