×
Breaking News
Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Mumbai Crime: Father slits 6-year-old son’s throat after fight with wife
Aaditya slams Maha CM over BMC's functioning, scrapping of road tenders
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan trends on Twitter with WeStandByStan

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan trends on Twitter with #WeStandByStan

Updated on: 19 November,2022 02:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This trend took place on a big scale post the episode of showdown with Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan trends on Twitter with #WeStandByStan

Pic Courtesy: PR


Big Boss has constantly been in the news for its disagreements and the beautiful bonds formed among the participants of the show. The latest episode of Big Boss 16 turned out to be a shocking turn of events; the house witnessed its biggest fight of this season between Mc Stan and Shalin Bhanot. The recent circumstances in the Big Boss house shook every contestant. As Shalin provoked the rapper by using harsh words for his family, especially his mother, Stan's response to the stimuli ended up in a fight between both contenders, creating havoc in the house. 


Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 : Shalin decides to make voluntary exit from the reality show?



Ever since the episode featuring the unwanted fight went on air, fans of MC Stan have been extremely furious at Shalin for his unruly behaviour and for using harsh words just to provoke him.


Also Read: 'Mama' Alia Bhatt poses with sister Shaheen for a sunkissed picture

The hashtag #WeStandByStan is currently trending on Twitter. It shows the unmeasurable popularity of the rapper and how his loyal fans never shy away from extending their support to him when it’s needed. 

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mc stan Shalin Bhanot bigg boss bigg boss 16 bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK