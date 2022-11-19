Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan trends on Twitter with #WeStandByStan

This trend took place on a big scale post the episode of showdown with Shalin Bhanot
Pic Courtesy: PR
Big Boss has constantly been in the news for its disagreements and the beautiful bonds formed among the participants of the show. The latest episode of Big Boss 16 turned out to be a shocking turn of events; the house witnessed its biggest fight of this season between Mc Stan and Shalin Bhanot. The recent circumstances in the Big Boss house shook every contestant. As Shalin provoked the rapper by using harsh words for his family, especially his mother, Stan's response to the stimuli ended up in a fight between both contenders, creating havoc in the house.
Ever since the episode featuring the unwanted fight went on air, fans of MC Stan have been extremely furious at Shalin for his unruly behaviour and for using harsh words just to provoke him.
The hashtag #WeStandByStan is currently trending on Twitter. It shows the unmeasurable popularity of the rapper and how his loyal fans never shy away from extending their support to him when it’s needed.