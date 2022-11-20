×
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan blasts Shalin for encouraging Sumbul despite knowing she has feelings

Updated on: 20 November,2022 03:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 16. Pic- Twitter


In the latest weekend episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', host Salman Khan was seen losing his cool on Shalin Bhanot for encouraging Sumbul Touqeer, despite knowing that she has a crush on him.


In the episode, Salman was resolving the fight between Tina Datta, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Shalin.



Salman then asked about Sumbul for her involvement in the fight between Shalin and MC Stan. He tells her that she is obsessed with Shalin and everyone in the house agreed with the 'Dabangg' star.


The superstar slammed Shalin for encouraging Sumbul despite knowing that she is having a crush on him. Shalin said that he is not a Casanova and that he is not attracted to her. Shalin also said that Sumbul is 20 years younger to him.

While explaining herself, Sumbul breaks down. She requests Salman to let her leave the house as she cannot handle the accusations anymore.

