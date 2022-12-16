Breaking News
Bigg Boss 16! Salman Khan schools Sajid Khan for playing sly prank on Abdu Rozik

Updated on: 16 December,2022 01:00 PM IST  |  mumbai
In the upcoming 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen schooling Sajid Khan over the prank played on Abdu Rozik and confusing the Tajikstani's feeling for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Bigg Boss 16! Salman Khan schools Sajid Khan for playing sly prank on Abdu Rozik

Pic courtesy: Twitter


In the upcoming 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen schooling Sajid Khan over the prank played on Abdu Rozik and confusing the Tajikstani's feeling for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.


A promo shows Salman telling Sajid, "First you make Abdu carry out such plans like the birthday message for Nimrit and then you tell him to stay away from her. So I am not able to understand this."



For the unversed, Sajid suggested Abdu write 'Happy Birthday Nimmi' on his body to wish Nimrit on her birthday.


At the same time, when Abdu requested them to write 'I love you' on his back, "I love tatti" was written on his back.

Salman told Sajid that he too, like many others, didn't like the joke. Sajid clarifies that it was not at Abdu's expense at all. Salman tells Abdu next time to not tolerate such jokes.

In the latest episode, Sajid was seen telling Abdu that Nimrit is seeing someone, has a boyfriend outside and he shouldn't have feelings for her.

The entire time, Sajid kept telling Abdu to stay away from Nimrit and told her to make him understand that she has a boyfriend. Salman will be seen talking about that as well in the upcoming episode.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan sajid khan Abdu Rozik bollywood

