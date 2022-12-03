×
'Bigg Boss 16': Second week of no elimination

Updated on: 03 December,2022 03:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
This weekend nominated housemates in reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will not be shown the exit door as no elimination will be taking place

'Bigg Boss 16': Second week of no elimination

This weekend nominated housemates in reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will not be shown the exit door as no elimination will be taking place. This week MC Stan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer were nominated.


This would be the second week for not having any evictions. The last contestant to be shown the exit door was Gautam Singh Vig.


Meanwhile, in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, hardcore fans of the show will be seen talking to contestants about their game plan and flawed behaviour.

