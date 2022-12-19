Bigg Boss 16: 'Shiv is more stronger', Zumba trainer Shabina praises Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare has been winning hearts with his nature and alert mind
Shiv Thakare has been winning hearts with his nature and alert mind. No wonder then, he has emerged as one of the biggest pillars of the season. Right from entertainment to performing the tasks well, Shiv has been making his stay inside the Bigg Boss even more impactful. And not just people outside, but people inside are also praising the former for his strength and that is Shabina.
In the recent episodes, a Zumba teacher Shabina has been instructed to make the housemates groove and workout a little in the morning. While keeping Shiv above Priyanka in the game, Shabina says "Shiv is more stronger. I feel Priyanka insinuates unnecessarily and the topic gets diverted"
Furthermore, she added "I think Shiv does not mould the topic easily. Wherever he has been asked to he has clarity in his answers and he sticks to what he says" said the Zumba Teacher. Undoubtedly, Shiv has been voicing himself since start and is one amongst the very less contestants in the house who call 'Spade A Spade'.