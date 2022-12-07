Breaking News
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta proves to be a genuine friend to co-contestant MC Stan

Updated on: 07 December,2022 06:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

This ongoing season has been witnessing similar ups and downs in various friendships and relationships over the last two months in the show

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta proves to be a genuine friend to co-contestant MC Stan

Pic Courtesy: PR


Friendships and relationships in 'Bigg Boss' are known to have a very limited time span, due to the constant changing equations in the house. The ongoing season  has been witnessing similar ups and downs in various friendships and relationships over the last two months in the show. While most pairs and groups in the house have had their share of fallouts, contestant Tina Datta seems to have found a genuine friend in co- contestant MC Stan.


In a recent episode Tina was seen giving Stan a hug and telling him that this was not for the show or the cameras. She told Stan that this was only because she is grateful that she found a true friend in him. In spite of Stan having called said that Tina has a black heart, and even speaking ill about Tina behind her back many times, Tina has proved to be a loyal and true friend to him.


Witnessing honest and genuine moments like these in the Bigg Boss house are very rare. So to see Tina taking a step forward to build such a beautiful connection of true friendship with Stan, is definitely an amazing development this season.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

