Ajay Devgn talks about facing an eye injury during Singham Again shoot: 'Lost vision for 2-3 months'

Updated on: 28 October,2024 02:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ajay Devgn talked about his eye injury sustained while filming a scene in the Rohit Shetty action drama Singham Again as the actor-director duo visited Salman Khan on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar

Singham Again meet Chulbul Pandey

Actor Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty visited Salman Khan on the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 18' Weekend Ka Vaar. On the show, while Salman and Rohit confirmed his cameo in 'Singham Again' as Chulbul Pandey, Devgn also talked about his eye injury sustained while filming a scene in the Rohit Shetty action drama. The actor shared that he lost his vision for 2-3 months.


Salman & Rohit discuss Ajay’s injury 


Ajay and Rohit visited Salman, with Devgn looking smart in a leather jacket, trousers, and shoes, while Shetty's smart-casual look stole hearts. When they met Salman, Ajay shared about the incident of suffering an eye injury. Salman Khan asked, "Aankh pe jo chot lagi thi yahi pe lagi thi kya (The eye injury that you suffered was in this one)?" while Rohit reacted, saying, "Haan, iss film pe (Yes, in this film)."


Recalling a conversation on set, Salman said, "Ajay showed me a shot. There was mistiming, and a person came to beat him with a stick, and its timing went off. So it straight hit him in the eye."

Ajay went through an eye surgery

Reacting to it, Ajay said, "Do-teen mahine toh vision chali gayi thi (I even lost my vision for two-three months). I went through a little surgery also." Reacting to it, Salman said, "Action karoge toh ye sab hota rehta hai (When one does action scenes, such things happen)." To which Ajay replied, "Abhi toh phir bhi kaafi asaan ho gaya hai aajkal ke ladko ke liye (Nowadays, it's easier for actors)."

About Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

The trailer of 'Singham Again' was released recently and draws inferences from the Hindu epic of 'Ramayana'. It stars some of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The film marks the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe and is a sequel to 'Singham Returns'.

The film integrates Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop universe as Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita), played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, from the clutches of Arjun’s character. The film is set to release on Diwali and will clash with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' at the box office

