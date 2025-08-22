As the reality show hosted by Salman Khan returns for its 19th season, we revisit the time Anita Advani told mid-day about Rajesh Khanna’s reaction after being offered Bigg Boss

Late superstar Rajesh Khanna’s long-rumoured relationship with actor Anita Advani took the spotlight once again after claiming that the actor and she were “privately married.” Anita briefly worked in the movies and returned to the spotlight after participating in Bigg Boss season 7. As the reality show hosted by Salman Khan returns for its 19th season, we revisit the time she told mid-day about Khanna’s reaction after being offered Bigg Boss.

Rajesh Khanna asked if he'd have to wash dishes

Anita, who was with Rajesh Khanna at the time, said, “They were paying him a huge amount. They also went to Delhi to convince him. He was contemplating whether he should or not. One night, he said, ‘If I go to Bigg Boss, I will become a better person.’ I got the shock of my life. I said, ‘No, Kaka ji. You have such an aura. I don’t think you can suit or fit there’. I said, ‘Wahan bartan manjwate hain (They will make you wash dishes). He said, ‘Achcha mere se bhi manjwayenge?’ (Will they make me wash dishes too?). I said, 'Khaana bhi nahi milta theek se.' He said, 'Refugee hain kya?'"

Anita, who herself participated in the show, said she did so after being encouraged by the lawyer. “I spoke quite a bit, but it was all edited.”

When asked if she was close to Salman Khan, the actor replied, “Salman’s family is like my family. I still meet them on and off.”

Rajesh Khanna’s legacy

The iconic dialogue 'Babumoshai zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahi' remains one of the most famous dialogues made famous by Rajesh Khanna, who passed away on July 18, 2012. During his career span, the actor worked in almost 150 films and left a legacy behind him. The Padma Bhushan recipient delivered numerous blockbusters, including Aradhana, Anand, Amar Prem, Kati Patang, and Haathi Mere Saathi.

Famously known as the 'Kaka' of Hindi cinema, Rajesh Khanna enthralled audiences with his versatile acting skills. His popularity and craze during his time were unmatched. He not only gave impactful dialogues and performances but also built a strong emotional connection with his audience. His memories and remarkable contributions to Indian cinema are still alive in our hearts.