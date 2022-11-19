×
Bigg Boss Marathi winner Megha Dhade feels Tina’s decision is correct and Priyanka-Sumbul are giving acting auditions

Updated on: 19 November,2022 08:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Relationships got scattered and Tina Datta became a focal point of question. Amidst a heated debate and arguments going on, Bigg Boss Marathi season 1 winner, Megha Dhade has a valid point for the incident

Bigg Boss season 16’s big fight between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan changed the show’s route yesterday. Relationships got scattered and Tina Datta became a focal point of question. Amidst a heated debate and arguments going on, Bigg Boss Marathi season 1 winner, Megha Dhade has a valid point for the incident. 


In a quick chat, Megha says, “Asking Tina to give a decision wasn’t necessary. She wasn’t even involved in it. Neither she was the victim. It’s a correct decision, no-one should be removed from the house. Only if the action was complete, definitely MC Stan should’ve been removed. Everybody’s conditioning is different. Some people abuse while laughing, friends abuse each other casually. Because Shalin was sitting with MC and his group, he said it casually. Leave Shalin, Stan and Tina; who looked wrong were Sumbul and Priyanka. Someone else’s fight in which someone else is making a mudda, giving their acting auditions… This was irritating!”



Tina has been raising proper points in the house and leading the right way. Her observations and masterminding house has been appreciated by fans of Bigg Boss.

