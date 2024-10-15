Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mary Kom actor slams Alia Bhatt fans for racist remarks after his rant against Jigra makers

'Mary Kom' actor slams Alia Bhatt fans for racist remarks after his rant against 'Jigra' makers

Updated on: 15 October,2024 01:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bijou Thaangjam’s post comes after he shared his 'Jigra' casting ordeal claiming that he was kept on hold for months which caused him to lose out on work opportunities

Alia Bhatt, Bijou Thaangjam Pic/Instagram

Actor Bijou Thaangjam, who hails from Manipur has called out Alia Bhatt fans for unleashing racist remarks following his rant against ‘Jigra’ makers accusing them of discrimination. Bijou’s post comes after he shared his casting ordeal claiming that he was kept on hold for months which caused him to lose out on work opportunities. 


Bijou Thaangjam calls out Alia Bhatt fans for racist remarks 


Bijou Thaangjam, who has been a part of projects like 'Mary Kom', 'Shivaay', and 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to name a few, took to X and wrote, “The irony is truly remarkable. I speak up about discrimination, and suddenly I'm met with a flood of racist and discriminatory remarks. Bravo, well done. It’s almost like your pea-sized brain can't grasp the concept of equality. But hey, some things never change, right? No wonder people from the Northeast are treated so poorly by some in mainland India. I’m as much, if not more, Indian than you'll ever be, but sure, keep living in that bubble.”


He added, “As an artist and actor, I have the utmost respect and gratitude for my fellow creatives. What I criticized was the flawed system, the hierarchy, and the terrible management. But to all the die-hard Alia Bhatt fans, bhakhts, and fanatics, please do me a favor, get a life. Your racist and derogatory comments only prove how little you are as a person. A big thank you to those who've shown love and support – let's not forget that we're Indian, and it's diversity we should be celebrating. Jai Hind.”

Bijou Thaangjam lost out on other projects because of 'Jigra'

In his earlier post on X, Bijou wrote, “I understand how big production houses operate. The director is undeniably talented, but the way they handled this entire situation was deeply unprofessional. For actors like me from the Northeast, it felt particularly dismissive, almost discriminatory. My time was wasted, and I missed out on other opportunities just because they expected I'd be available at a moment's notice.”

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra' directed by Vasan Bala, revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother played by Vedang Raina. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

