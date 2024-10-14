Bijou Thaangjam has accused the makers of Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra of discrimination after they locked him in for a role and then went MIA causing him to lose out on other projects

Manipur-based actor Bijou Thaangjam, who has been a part of projects like 'Mary Kom', 'Shivaay', and 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to name a few, has accused the makers of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Jigra' of discrimination after they locked him in for a role and then went MIA causing him to lose out on other projects.

‘Mary Kom’ actor slams ‘Jigra’ makers for wasting his time

Bijou Thaangjam took to X and wrote, “I’m not writing this with any agenda or accusations. I just want to share the reality of how actors like me from the Northeast are often treated by big production houses. Hopefully, this sheds some light on what we face.”

The statement shared by Bijou read, "Back in 2023, I was approached by their casting team to audition for a role. I sent my tapes twice over the span of four months, playing along with their timeline. By the end of November, they told me I'd be shooting in December — fantastic, right? Except they never gave me any firm shoot dates. Still, they booked me for the entire month of December, expecting that I'd be ready to shoot for them at any moment. As someone based in Imphal, Manipur, I made it very clear from the start that travel arrangements would need to be made, but that didn't seem to matter."

Bijou Thaangjam lost out on other projects because of 'Jigra'

He continued, "Throughout the month, I was left in the dark, communicating with the casting team but receiving no real updates on when I'd actually be needed. The last message I received was on December 26th, stating 'Waiting for a revert', and after that — complete silence. Meanwhile, I'd lost out on other projects because I was sitting around, waiting for them to give me the go-ahead. But of course, that never came."

"I understand how big production houses operate. The director is undeniably talented, but the way they handled this entire situation was deeply unprofessional. For actors like me from the Northeast, it felt particularly dismissive, almost discriminatory. My time was wasted, and I missed out on other opportunities just because they expected I'd be available at a moment's notice," he added.

About Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra' directed by Vasan Bala, revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother played by Vedang Raina. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.