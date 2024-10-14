Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is promoting her latest release ‘Jigra’, recalled the early signs of ADHD, with her being zoned, out and eventually taking a test to determine the cause

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently on a promotional spree for her latest release ‘Jigra’ alongside Vedang Raina, opened up on her ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) diagnosis for the first time. She recalled the early signs of being zoned out and eventually taking a test to determine the cause. That being said, Alia revealed that she finds peace when on camera and while spending time with her daughter Raha.

Alia Bhatt is the most peaceful with daughter Raha

In an interview with Lallantop, Alia Bhatt said, "I used to get zoned out from a young age. I used to get zoned out in the classroom or during conversations. Recently, I did a psychological test and found out that I am high on the ADHD spectrum. I have ADHD - Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Whenever I told about this to my friends, they were like, ‘We always knew’. This is not some sort of revelation. But, I didn't know.

She added, “Then, I understood why I am at peace in front of the camera. I'm most present in that moment. Whenever I am in front of the camera, I am present as the character I am playing. And I'm most present in that moment. And now after Raha, when I am with her, I am most present. These are the two moments in my life where I am more peaceful."

Alia Bhatt clinically diagnosed with anxiety

On Kareena Kapoor-hosted chat show 'What Women Want', Alia Bhatt revealed that she has been clinically diagnosed with anxiety. On Christmas last year, Alia and Ranbir posed for the paparazzi along with their daughter Raha for the first time. Until then the couple had requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of their daughter. Alia said that the decision to show Raha's face to the public made her very anxious. Talking about it, Alia said, "I just didn’t want to be like a whole thing, and that one moment happened, and it was such a cute moment where she was holding both our faces like that."

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra' directed by Vasan Bala, revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.