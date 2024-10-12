Alia Bhatt recently spoke about the day she and Ranbir Kapoor posed with their daughter Raha for the first time for the paparazzi. She revealed she was anxious about the moment

The new season of Kareena Kapoor-hosted chat show 'What Women Want' opened with Alia Bhatt as a guest. The actress who is also the sister-in-law of host Kareena spoke about her newly released film 'Jigra', her life as a mother and much more. Alia welcomed her daughter Raha in 2022 with husband Ranbir Kapoor. On the show, Alia recalled the day they revealed their daughter's face for the first time in public.

Alia Bhatt on revealing Raha's face in public

On Christmas last year, Alia and Ranbir posed for the paparazzi along with their daughter Raha for the first time. Until then the couple had requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of their daughter. Alia said that the decision to show Raha's face to the public made her very anxious.

On the show, Alia revealed that she has been clinically diagnosed with anxiety and Ranbir was well aware that the moment would make her anxious and therefore they communicated about the same before they stepped out with their daughter.

Alia Bhatt said, “He obviously understood that, and he said okay now you’re going to get really anxious so now let’s talk about it what your worst fear is. This we talked all the way from Bandra to Juhu and then finally I was like listen it's true like this is our life and I don’t want people to think that oh you can’t see my daughter’s face, that was not the intention.”

Talking about that moment, Alia said, "I just didn’t want to be like a whole thing and that one moment happened, and it was such a cute moment where she was holding both our faces like that."

Alia also said that she still gets nervous when their daughter gets clicked by paparazzi an she requests photographers to not flash light on her face.

On distributing baby duties with Ranbir Kapoor

On the show, Alia Bhatt also discussed how she and Ranbir distribute their baby duties. She said while she handles the management part, Ranbir is more focused on fun and games. Alia revealed that she takes care of when Raha sleeps, eats and plays while Ranbir plays creative games with her and has fun with her. The actress also said that Raha considers her father and Ayan Mukerji as fun but considers her mother to be a 'little fun'.