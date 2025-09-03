Sonu Nigam's popular 90s song Bijuria was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Netizens have reacted to the song and called it the party anthem. While some were miffed over the remake culture

After days of fan anticipation and social media buzz, the reimagined version of Sonu Nigam’s chartbuster Bijuria has officially released. Featuring Bollywood’s dynamic duo Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the high-octane music video is a vibrant celebration of rhythm, passion, and modern flair, while paying homage to the original 90s classic. As soon as the song was released, some netizens hailed it as the party anthem of the year, while some expressed disappointment over remake culture.

Netizens on Bijuria song!

A section of netizens has called it the party antem of the year and wrote, “Ek Number Party Anthem!” Some praised Varun for his dance moves and said, “Finally got to see the OLD VARUN back. Please don’t sign stupid movies and be fit and stylish like u were before. We want to see u as Bollywood new SUPERSTAR .” While one more wrote, “Bhai Varun bura mat manna lekin bhut over acting kr rha he bhai tu yaqeen maan nhi chalegi yeh movie bhi.”

Some expressed disappointment with Sanya Malhotra not getting screen space. “They have Sanya Malhotra and instead we have to watch these two dance.” Another wrote, “Such a shame that a great dancer like Sanya Malhotra didn’t get a single frame of dance in a banger like this.” A user also suggested Sonu Nigam to be in the video: “Sonu ji sud be in video too.”

Some users even got miffed by the remake of classic song and wrote, “Bollywood has no new ideas or creativity.” Another commented, “Took a song that is 27 years old, although melodious still but still nothing new to offer.” While some wrote, “For today's generation, it's just a song, but for those who grew up in the 90s, it's a sentimental journey. Do they think nobody listens to these songs now? Every 90’s and 2000’s kids are still jamming on these bangers they dont need a remix version of them.”

About the movie

The song is part of the soundtrack for an upcoming entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul and many other talented actors, promising a fresh ensemble cast that brings both charm and chemistry to the screen. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2025.