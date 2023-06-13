Taking to Instagram, Bipasha dropped a cute picture of Devi who can be seen laying on the bed while facing her back towards the camera

Bipasha Basu with daughter Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi turns 7 months old, check out pic x 00:00

Star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover turned 7 months old today. The 'Raaz' actor shared pictures and videos on social media. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha dropped a cute picture of Devi who can be seen laying on the bed while facing her back towards the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

ADVERTISEMENT

Devi can be seen dressed in a cute white-blue striped dress with a bow attached. Star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover turned 7 months old today. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Mishti 7 months. Roar!!!!" As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped their comments.

One of the users wrote, "Awwwwww Sooooo Cute. Little Cutiepie Cupcake. Happy 7th Month Birthday Mishti. God Bless You. Stay Happy and Blessed Always. Love and Blessings." Others dropped heart emojis.

Bipasha also shared a picture of the cake on her Insta stories. She also posted a cute video of Karan and Devi along with a caption, "Devi & Devi's papa." Few days ago, Bipasha revealed her daughter Devi's cute "daak naam" (pet name).

Bipasha took to Insta and shared a collage video and captioned it, "Devi'r daak naam ( pet name) is Mishti. Named by her favourite Mumu Ma @mumu_basu. Suits her perfectly :) Bong girl got her daak naam."

Bipasha's daughter Devi's pet name is Mishti. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever