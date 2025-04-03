You know a Prabhu Deva creation when you see one. WIth his distinct style, he has been one of the top choreographers of India for the longest time. We take a look at five of his viral work

Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva has donned multiple hats in the industry but the one that most associate him with his impeccable dance skills. His style is one that stands out and has led to him being referred to as India's Michael Jackson. With every choreography he creates a lasting impression with his work.

The choreographer-turned-director started his career at 15 assisting his dance director father Mugur Sundar. It was his father, who encouraged him to pursue his dreams even when he flunked in an examination. Apart from his father, Prabhu Deva looks up to south superstar Chiranjeevi in high regard as he motivated him when Prabhu himself lacked confidence.

On his birthday, we take a look at some of his viral posts:

Urvashi Urvashi

Prabhu Deva's moves from this song from the film 'Kaadhalan', which was dubbed in Hindi as 'Hum Se Hai Muqabala', remain one of his iconic tracks. His killer dance moves on the top of a bus still inspire awe across age groups.

Muqabala Muqabala

This AR Rahman track is from the movie 'Kaadhalan'. Rahman's catchy music, coupled with Prabhu Deva's killer moves made everyone fall in love with the actor. Even after releasing almost three decades ago, this song can still make you dance.

Que Sera Sera

Deva managed to steal the limelight in 'Pukaar' with his guest appearance in this song. His synchronised steps with Madhuri Dixit enthralled audiences. Madhuri and Prabhu's moves with their perfect timing are absolute visual treats!

Main Aisa Kyon Hoon?

Lakshya's Mein Aisa Kyu Hoon fetched Prabhu Deva his second National Film Award in the Best Choreography category. The choreographer and Hrithik Roshan, one of the greatest dancers of all time, collaborated only to bring about a gem, which became a rage among the young people.

Rowdy Baby!

Sung by Dhanush and Dhee, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song became a viral sensation for its peppy beats and electrifying dance moves. Sai Pallavi’s energetic choreography and the song’s catchy rhythm contributed to its massive popularity. It became the first South Indian song to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube, cementing its place in pop culture.