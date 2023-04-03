Birthday special: Five times Lisa Ray gave her fans some major fitness goals on Instagram

A stunning actor, an author and a proud cancer survivor, Lisa Ray is also a fitness enthusiast who keeps setting fitness goals for her 'Insta fam' and encourages them to stay healthy

(Pic courtesy: Lisa Ray/ Instagram)

One of the most prominent faces who took Bollywood by storm in the early 90s and 2000s with her beguiling beauty and on-screen charisma, the gorgeous star, Lisa Ray is turning 51 today!

The actor who has been staying away from the silver screen for some time now, Lisa is slowly spreading her wings in the world of NFTs by providing a platform to artists across Asia, thanks to her digital art platform 'TheUpSideSpace'.

Lisa who began her journey as a model and starred in some of the most popular music videos back in the 90s like 'Aafreen Aafreen', made a stellar Bollywood debut in 2001 with Mukesh Bhatt's 'Kasoor' alongside Aftab Shivdasani.

After impressing audiences and critics with her acting chops in her debut movie, the actor made her presence felt in Hollywood by starring in Deepa Mehta's Indian-Canadian rom-com, 'Bollywood/ Hollywood' in 2002.

Best known for movies like 'Water', 'Veerappan', and 'Dobaara', to name a few, Lisa is also a popular face down South who has acted in several Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies.

A stunning actor, an author and a proud cancer survivor, Lisa Ray is also a fitness enthusiast who keeps setting fitness goals for her 'Insta fam' and encourages them to stay healthy.

The actor who battled with multiple myeloma and won like a warrior keeps dropping videos and photos of her workout routine very often on Instagram.

As the fit, fine and fabulous, Lisa Ray celebrates her 51st birthday today, let's take a look at times she gave us her fans some serious fitness goals.