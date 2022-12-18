Breaking News
Birthday Special: Richa Chadha's adorable moments with Ali Fazal

Updated on: 18 December,2022 10:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Richa Chadha turns 36 today. We look at her adorable moments with husband Ali Fazal

Richa and Ali


Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of 2012 film 'Fukrey'. From co-stars they became friends and eventually started dating in 2015. It was Richa who first professed her feelings for Ali. It was at the screening of the film 'Chaplin' featuring Robert Downey Jr that Richa told Ali she loves him. 


The couple was supposed to tie the knot in April 2022 but they had to postpone owing to the lockdown. They had a wedding ceremony in October this year. However, they also revealed that they had registered their marriage 2.5 years ago and this was just to celebrate with their close ones. 



Over the years, Richa and Ali have also documented their love story on Instagram. Here we look at 5 of their most adorable moments together: 


This is how the couple started 2022. All covered up in the winter clicking a mirror selfie in an empty clothing store. "Reunited with bebe ,
Dil warm in the winter. 2022 à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨ à¤¦à¥," she wrote sharing the post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Richa shared pictures clicked in front of her school. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Visiting my bachpan ka pyaar with my forever pyaar!
Took Ali to see my old school."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

In this post, Richa compiled several of their best moments together. Sharing the reel, she wrote, "Saath tera, hai bhatera , poora kar zaroori nu!
Missing homeboy @alifazal9 , this song by namesake @alisethiofficial and @shaegilll is pure. When hate is noisy, the love just needs to get louder."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Ahead of their wedding, the couple took to their social media handle to share an audio message announcing their wedding. "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Pressed pause on all our celebrations and life. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way," they said. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

And finally! The first picture the duo shared from their wedding festivities!

Also Read: Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: Bringing on the bling

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

