Birthday special! Vaani Kapoor: I was the busiest when Covid hit India!

The actress turns 34 today
Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor who rings in her birthday today, recently caught up with mid-day.com. The actress spoke about work and how while most people were on a break, she was among the few actors who were the busiest during the pandemic.
Vaani says, "I had signed 'Shamshera' before 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.' That was my most active period, when everyone was procrastinating, I was super active. I've never signed and finished these many films. I had to be my own house help during the first lockdown. I live alone so there wasn't anyone who could help me with the chores. I had my good and bad days but I know there are a lot of people who struggled way more than I did."
Also Read: Exclusive! Vaani Kapoor: My mom and sister can ridicule me for things that others appreciate