'Black' fame Ayesha Kapur to share screen space with Anshuman Jha in 'Hari-Om'

Updated on: 05 September,2022 12:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Pratiksha Mestry | pratiksha.mestry@mid-day.com

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Black' fame child actor, Ayesha Kapur, to make her leading debut - opposite Anshuman Jha in 'Hari-Om'

'Black' fame Ayesha Kapur to share screen space with Anshuman Jha in 'Hari-Om'

Cast of 'Hari-Om' picture courtesy by PR


The 28-year-old actor who went to study at Columbia in New York has been working on her Hindi diction for nearly 6 months with Kulvinder Bakshish (The language coach who also trained Aamir Khan in Punjabi for Laal Singh Chaddha) & workshopping with Anshuman Jha for Hari-Om.


Also Read: Anshuman Jha has started shooting for his directorial debut with Rasika Dugal



Says Ayesha on Hari-Om as her leading lady debut vehicle- 'I am excited about getting back into acting and shooting for Hari-Om. It’s a sweet, family film that will touch a chord with everyone somehow. I like the simplicity with which Harish Sir writes his stories and fleshes out his characters. They are very real and relatable. Also, this film has me working alongside celebrated actors like Raghuvir Yadav Sir & Soni Razdan ma’am. Working with them and being in the same frame as them will be an exciting learning experience for me. And it’s great to work with Anshuman because I admire his acting and his script choices. Looking forward to shooting in Madhya Pradesh.'


Hari-Om - starring Anshuman Jha, Raghuvir Yadav, Soni Razdan, Ayesha Kapur and Manu Rishi Chaddha -  goes on the floor in September with its first schedule in Bhopal and will wrap in December with the final schedule which has to be shot in the winters.

