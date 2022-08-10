Anshuman Jha to tie the knot with Sierra Winters this October

The American leg of the wedding shall happen in October this year followed by the Indian Ceremony in March next year

Anshuman Jha with Sieera Winters/picture courtesy: PR

After getting engaged in 2020 & waiting for the Pandemic to pass, Anshuman & Sierra will tie the knot in October this year. While Sierra shifted to India last year itself, the couple has been waiting for VISA restrictions to ease off so that both families can be present at the ceremonies. The American leg of the wedding shall happen in October this year followed by the Indian Ceremony in March next year.

Also Read: Anshuman Jha: Tsahi brings forth the best in me

In a year where many leading men from the industry have gotten hitched, this is another addition to the list albeit an exciting cross-cultural one. Jha is getting ready for the release of his Action Film 'Lakadbaggha' while Sierra is training for the Iron Man in Israel this November.

'I feel like she is my mom's blessing to me. We are excited to have our first ceremony in America, followed by the Indian leg - Sierra always wanted to have an Indian Ceremony & Ma would have wanted that too. It will be a private affair at both places because that's what we both believe in.'

Also Read: 'Was told by a big producer that it's suicide to play gay man in non-comic film'

Jha will be starting to shoot for Harish Vyas's third film 'Hari-Om' (Their third collaboration together Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain & Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi...) in September before he takes off for a month.