Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha join hands for second film 'Hari-Om'

Updated on: 31 August,2022 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

The comedy drama, which deals with family dynamics in central India, sees Razdan as Jha’s mother, and has her paired opposite Raghubir Yadav

Anshuman Jha and Soni Razdan


After their 2019 offering, No Fathers in Kashmir, Soni Razdan joins hand with Anshuman Jha for Harish Vyas’s Hari-Om.  


The comedy drama, which deals with family dynamics in central India, sees Razdan as Jha’s mother, and has her paired opposite Raghubir Yadav. “I am looking forward to working with Harish Vyas, who makes wonderfully pertinent and sensitive slice-of-life films. I have also forged a close bond with Anshuman, who, I am so happy to see, is growing from strength to strength. The icing on the cake is the chance to star opposite Raghubir Yadav. I greatly admire him,” says Razdan of the film that rolls in September in Bhopal, and is expected to culminate in November. 


Jha adds, “Hari-Om feels like homecoming. Soni aunty and I have some wonderful memories of our time spent filming our last movie in Kashmir. This is my third film with Harish sir after Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele... Raghubir sir’s casting is a fresh one.” 

