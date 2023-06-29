Blind trailer: Sonam Kapoor engages in thrilling cat-and-mouse chase; watch here

The trailer for Sonam Kapoor’s edgy crime thriller ‘Blind’ was released by Jio Studios today. It shows Sonam Kapoor as a visually impaired investigator who is offered a lift by a serial killer (played by Purab Kohli), the film’s main antagonist

Sonam Kapoor, Pic/Instagram

The trailer for Sonam Kapoor's edgy crime thriller 'Blind' was released by Jio Studios today.

The trailer shows Sonam Kapoor as a visually impaired investigator who is offered a lift by a serial killer (played by Purab Kohli), the film’s main antagonist. Sonam detects something suspicious, more specifically a noise issuing from the boot of the car, manages to free herself and registers a statement at the police station. Her statement marks the beginning of a cat-and-mouse chase between police officer and serial killer on the run.

While the teaser only highlighted Sonam’s character’s visible disability, the trailer goes deeper into her instincts and skill as a detective. At a scene at the police station, she accurately pinpoints Vinay Pathak’s (who plays the cop at the station) height, age and even what meal he had before meeting her! Sonam uses her impairment with precision and surprises him and the audience alike with her strong sensory observational skills.

An air of intrigue, suspense and charge hangs heavy over the entire trailer, which is lit primarily in low-light scenes. The audience sees Sonam engaging in multiple phone calls and encounters with Purab’s character – constantly chasing and evading, playing a game of push and pull in almost Catch Me If You Can fashion.

Even when Vinay's character warns her against pursuing a dangerous serial killer, she says that her quest to nab him is ‘personal.’ The trailer shows Purab abducting and torturing multiple women – so the stakes are high indeed for Sonam.

‘This time, the blind will lead the way,’ proclaims the trailer is an ominous fashion. Whether Sonam will triumph or be permanently shrouded in darkness is something audiences will get to immerse themselves in on July 7th.

Directed by Shome Makhija and co-produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film marks Sonam's digital debut and cinematic comeback after a four-year hiatus. The film was originally slated from a theatrical release, but it now going the direct-to-digital route. It will stream on Jio Cinemas on July 7th.