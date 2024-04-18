Breaking News
Blood and sweat behind every fight

Updated on: 19 April,2024 06:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Aayush and Ruslaan maker on how despite adopting stringent safety measures, a stunt performer suffered hand injury during shoot

Aayush Sharma

On screen, action sequences are a marvel to watch. But executing them entails hard work and inherent risks. Karan L Butani, who has directed Aayush Sharma’s action fare Ruslaan, says that despite meticulous planning and stringent safety protocols, one of the stunt performers was injured during filming. “In the teaser, there is a shot of Aayush firing [at the baddie] and the character flying through a glass wall. This kind of glass is made for the purpose of stunts, and all safety protocols were adhered to. But still, a few glass splinters were lodged in the stunt performer’s hands. He had to be taken to the hospital. Luckily, there was nothing to worry about,” recalls the director. 


Butani adds that the stunt teams are often under-appreciated, despite them putting their lives in danger. Leading man Sharma echoes the director’s sentiment, asserting that their safety should be the top priority. “The safety of our team was paramount, and everyone was [mindful] of it. The accident on set served as a stark reminder of the risks involved in executing high-octane action sequences. When you go home after a day like that, you think of the bravery of the stunt performers,” he says. Ruslaan also stars Jagapathi Babu, Vidya Malavade and Sushrii Mishraa.



