Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Keep them guessing

Keep them guessing

Updated on: 27 July,2024 06:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Bloody Ishq director Vikram on how the challenge of making a supernatural thriller is to maintain audience’s intrigue around characters

Keep them guessing

A still from Bloody Ishq

Keep them guessing
Vikram Bhatt has largely built his career on horror films. This time, the director has offered Bloody Ishq, a supernatural thriller led by Avika Gor. He believes the latest Disney+ Hotstar movie blends multiple genres. “Imagine a film that combines the elements of thriller, suspense, and horror, like Kasoor [2001] and Raaz [2002] did. This time, we’re trying something new. Just as horror comedies blend humour with horror, we’ve blended thriller and horror to create a supernatural thriller,” shares the director.


Vikram Bhatt



Bloody Ishq, written by Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Das, revolves around Gor’s character, who has lost her memory after an accident. When she arrives on an island with her husband, she starts encountering strange occurrences in their home. The trailer evokes memories of Vikram’s 2002 hit, Raaz. 


Making a horror movie requires a fine balance between holding cards close to one’s chest and giving away just enough details to keep the audience intrigued. Asked what the biggest challenge of making this movie was, Vikram says, “The difficult task was to maintain [the intrigue] with the characters, as this film demands that you doubt everyone in the protagonist’s life. Sometimes, the script makes you like them; at other times, you doubt them. As a viewer, you are constantly being pushed from one end to the other, wondering who is right and who is wrong. That tightrope walk has been tough. Even one wrong dialogue or expression can give away something that you don’t want to reveal.”

