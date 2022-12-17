Breaking News
'Blurr' producer Vishal Rana starts work on Indian adaptation of 'The Transporter'

Updated on: 17 December,2022 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR

Blurr producer picks up remake rights of The Transporter franchise; Hrithik, Tiger and Kartik on his wish-list to play Statham's role

'Blurr' producer Vishal Rana starts work on Indian adaptation of 'The Transporter'

Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan


After producing Blurr with Taapsee Pannu, Vishal Rana has swiftly moved on to new projects. One of them has caught our attention, and with good reason — the producer has picked up the adaptation rights of the Hollywood action thriller franchise, The Transporter. While Jason Statham led three films in the franchise, Ed Skrein stepped into the role in the fourth and final instalment. 


The Transporter franchise comprises four films and a TV seriesThe Transporter franchise comprises four films and a TV series



So, how will the story of a mercenary-driver play out in India? Rana reveals that the team is currently writing the script, keeping Indian sensibilities in mind. “The Transporter is the favourite action film [franchise] of many in India. We are trying to take the franchise forward here, by keeping the film’s [core intact], while designing a different script altogether. We will have an international action team on board, as we want to retain the [grand] scale of the original. We are currently finalising a director who can do justice to the subject,” says Rana, who is backing the project with EuropaCorp. 


Stepping into Statham’s shoes is no mean feat. While Bollywood has its fair share of action heroes, the producer has a few names in mind for the role. “Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan are on my wish-list to play the lead role, as they are great in action. After the script and director are finalised, we will start approaching actors.”  

