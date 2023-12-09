Bobby Deol has opened up about the Bollywood plans of his sons Aryamann, 22 and Dharam, 19. He also spoke about whether he plans on launching them or not

Bobby Deol with his elder son Aryamann

Listen to this article Bobby Deol opens up on Bollywood debut of his sons Aryamann and Dharam: 'I can't predict anything' x 00:00

Actor Bobby Deol is on cloud nine currently as he basks in the success of his recently released film 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor essayed the role of the antagonist Abrar in the film. Despite a brief screen time and no dialogue, the actor managed to woo the audience with his arresting performance. Recently, the actor who usually shies from discussing his personal life opened up about the film debut plan of his sons Aryamann and Dharam.

Bobby's older son Aryamann has already caught the eye of the paparazzi and netizens with his charming looks. When asked about his son's plans for a Bollywood debut, Bobby said that both his kids will join the industry eventually but not immediately. "There's no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry," he said in a conversation with IndiaToday.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobby Deol's older brother Sunny Deol had launched his son Karan Deol in a movie directed by him titled 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. While he did not launch his younger son Rajveer Deol, he went all out in promoting his film 'Dono' which came out in theatres in October this year. When Bobby was asked if he has plans on launching his kids in the industry. "No, I haven't planned any of that right now. I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with Honors. He is one child who puts all his mind and really works hard. Both my boys have different qualities. My youngest son during Covid himself filmmaking on his own. The photographs that you see on my Instagram, most of them, are by him. He loves everything about filmmaking, from editing to background, visuals, all things. When we are watching a movie, he will talk about the technical side, and I'm like 'OK', 'I don't know any of that. So this is how it is. Every child is especially special, so let's see what the future holds for them. I mean I can't predict anything. I just want them to be happy and successful," he shared.