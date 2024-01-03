Bobby Deol shares pictures with his son Aryaman, Priety Zinta reacts

Bobby Deol shared pictures with his son, Aryaman Deol, on Instagram. The handsome father-son duo left their fans in awe by sharing their pictures together

Pic courtesy/ Bobby Deol's Instagram

Actor Bobby Deol, who is basking in the success of his recently released action thriller ‘Animal’, on Wednesday shared some strikingly handsome pictures with his son Aryaman. Bobby often shares pictures with his family and friends on social media. And these fresh pictures with Aryaman Deol have left the internet in awe of the father-son duo.

The ‘Soldier’ actor, who enjoys 2.9 million followers on Instagram, shared two pictures with his son, wherein we can see Bobby wearing a blue formal coat and white shirt. His son is looking dapper in a black formal coat and whit shirt.The duo are gazing right into the camera. The photos instantly attracted the attention of the netizens, and they wrote: “All handsome genes in one family.” Preity Zinta dropped red heart and fire emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

‘Animal' is co-written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame. 'Animal' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The flick revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh (Anil) and his son Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir). After tragedy befalls Balbir, Ranvijay sets out to exact vengeance against his rival Abrar Haque (Bobby) and pledges to never leave his family, leading to a gruesome gang war.

It also stars Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

Bobby next has ‘Kanguva’, and ‘NBK 109’.

