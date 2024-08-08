After making a generous donation of Rs 3 crore to the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya, the Khel Khel Mein actor has now donated Rs 1.21 crore to Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai

Akshay Kumar at Haji Ali Dargah

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for renovation of Haji Ali Dargah, visits holy site in Mumbai

Actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his film 'Khel Khel Mein'. The film will host the theatres on August 15 and the actor has been busy with the promotions of the film. Amid his hectic schedule, he took time off to visit Haji Ali dargah in Mumbai. He not just visited the holy shrine but also made a generous donation of Rs 1.21 crore for the renovation work of the dargah. Photos of the actor visiting the site has also surfaced on social media.

Akshay Kumar's generous contribution comes months after he donated Rs 3 crore for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya. Reportedly, the actor also hosted a langar outside his house and provided food to the needy.

The official Instagram handle of Haji Ali Dargah trust posted a video of the actor's recent visit to the Dargah and thanked him for his contribution. The Managing Trustee even made duas for Kumar's departed parents, late Aruna Bhatia and late Hari Om Bhatia.

Akshay Kumar is among the highest paid actors of the country. He is often named for being among the highest tax paying individuals as well. Apart form that he is known to make generous contributions when a need arises in the country. During the pandemic, he had donated Rs 1 crore to cricketer-MP Gautam Gambhir's foundation apart from giving Rs 25 crore to the PM Cares Fund.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has not had the best of luck at the box office with his recent releases. At the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Khel Khel Mein' he spoke about his box office failures and how he was treated post that by critics and industry colleagues. "Four to five films did not work. I get messages like ‘Sorry yaar, don’t worry’. I have not died. I receive messages that feel like obituaries. A journalist even wrote, ‘Don’t worry, you will be back'. I replied, ‘Where have I gone?’ ”The actor asserted his commitment to his career, stating that he is here and will always work “no matter what”.

"I am here, and I will always work, no matter what anyone says. You have to wake up, go exercise, and then go to work. Whatever I earn, I earn on my own... I will keep working until they have to shoot me down,” Akshay concluded.