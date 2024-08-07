Breaking News
Updated on: 08 August,2024 06:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

After a hearty lunch in Juhu, Akshay Kumar and his co-stars headed to Film City to promote their upcoming movie on a cooking reality show. With full bellies, they took on the challenge of making pad thai, leaving tasting to the others

Akshay Kumar

Too hot to handle




Sunny Leone knows how to rock even a simple outfit. The actor-entrepreneur was spotted in a yellow mini dress with a high-slit, promoting a reality show


Let’s play!

Work is work, but when it comes to play, Arjun Kapoor, brothers Rohit and Varun Dhawan believe in giving it their all. The boys were spotted at a Bandra cricket ground

On a date?

Triptii Dimri was spotted having a late dinner date with rumoured beau Sam Merchant. Paparazzi spotted the duo exiting a Bandra restaurant, dressed in their casual best

Kuch healthy chahiye

Sanjay Dutt heads to a popular restaurant in Santacruz to try some healthy Asian food

Just in

Sunny Deol

