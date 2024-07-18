Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been hospitalised with food poisoning. The actress' father Boney Kapoor has confirmed the news

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently seen in the sports drama ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, has been hospitalised. The actress has been feeling unwell for the last few days. As per a media report, the actress had cancelled all her appointments for Wednesday in order to rest and recuperate. However, when her health deteriorated on Thursday, her family rushed her to the hospital. The media reports have stated that it’s a case of severe food poisoning. As Mumbai battling torrential rains, the city has witnessed a spike in infections and ill-health.

The news of the hospitalisation and cause was confirmed by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. The film producer while talking to NDTV said that her condition is better now and she is likely to recover in 1-2 days after which she will be discharged from the hospital. More details on her condition is awaited.

Janhvi was recently spotted at the Ambani wedding celebrations in Mumbai. The actress was an active part of all the festivities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. She was seen at the event along with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

On the work front, the actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen essaying the role of the Deputy High Commissioner of the embassy in ‘Ulajh’. The film, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain in the lead roles.

Ulajh delves into the life of a young diplomat, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, portraying the challenges and complexities she faces in her career and personal life. Recently, the makers dropped the teaser of the film. In the 56-second video, Jahnvi is shown determined to seek revenge against those who betrayed her and her country.

Excited to be a part of 'Ulajh', Janhvi earlier said, "When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time."

She also has ‘Devara: Part 1’, which marks her Telugu debut. The film also features the ‘RRR’ star NTR Jr. and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. It is directed by Koratala Siva, and is set to debut in cinemas on September 27.

(with inputs from IANS)