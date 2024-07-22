Breaking News
Mumbai: Watchman nabbed for molesting minor girl
Maharashtra to establish skill development centres in colleges
Mumbai: Sion hosp doctors win breakfast allowance
Mumbai: ‘No fees for eligible female students or face consequences’
CR services disrupted due to technical snag at Kalyan
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sanjay Dutt pens sweet bday note for wife Maanayata latter drops glimpses from celebration

Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b'day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration

Updated on: 22 July,2024 04:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Maanayata, who has 4.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a series of photos and videos in her stories section. In the post, she is seen wearing a green sleeveless top.

Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b'day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration

Maanyataa and Sanjay Dutt

Listen to this article
Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b'day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration
x
00:00

Entrepreneur Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who turned 46 on Monday, shared glimpses from her birthday celebrations with her children and close friends.


Maanayata, who has 4.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a series of photos and videos in her stories section.


In the post, she is seen wearing a green sleeveless top.


The videos show her children, daughter Iqra and son Shahraan, and a dessert plate with "Happy birthday mama" written on it.

Maanayata captioned the post: "Bring it on Birthday vibes."

The celebration also included a chocolate cake and balloons at her residence, with "Happy birthday my super mama" written on the cake.

Sanjay's daughter, Trishala Dutt, from his ex-wife Richa Sharma, posted an unseen picture with Maanayata and captioned it: "Happy birthday Maanayata... I love you so very much."

Maanayata replied: "Thank you love."

Sanjay also took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures with his wife.

The actor captioned the post: "Happy birthday, Mom! May God bless you with endless happiness, success, and peace. I am grateful for your presence in my life, your support, and your strength. I am fortunate to have you as my wife. Thank you, Maa, for being the rock in my life, and happy birthday once again. Love you @maanayata."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

 

The couple first registered their marriage in Goa in 2008 and then had a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai after two years of dating.

This is the third marriage for the 'Saajan' actor. Before Maanayata, he was married to Richa, who died of a brain tumour, and later to air hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai, from whom he divorced in 2008.

Meanwhile, Maanayata had starred in Kamaal Rashid Khan's 2008 movie 'Deshdrohi' and 'Lovers Like Us'.

Sanjay was last featured in the Tamil film 'Leo'. His upcoming projects include 'Double iSmart', 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi', 'KD - The Devil', and 'Baap'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sanjay dutt maanayata dutt Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK