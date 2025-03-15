Bollywood actors celebrated Holi with enthusiasm on Friday, even though there were fewer parties this year. Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani hosted a festive bash that brought together their friends and colleagues,

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Pics/Instagram

Holi hai

(From left) Kriti Sanon, Aanand L Rai, and Dhanush

Bollywood actors celebrated Holi with enthusiasm on Friday, even though there were fewer parties this year. Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani hosted a festive bash that brought together their friends and colleagues, and also ex-lovers Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared sweet glimpses of their family celebration, with Katrina playfully applying colour to Vicky’s face. Kriti Sanon, Dhanush, and Aanand L Rai celebrated the festival of colours on the set of Tere Ishk Mein.

From set to cricket pitch



Siddharth in Test

Cricketer R Ashwin recently unveiled the character promo of Siddharth’s upcoming film, Test. In the movie, the actor plays Arjun, a national-level cricketer struggling to regain form after being labelled out of form. Ashwin praised Siddharth’s performance, saying, “It feels like watching a cricketer who has spent years in the game. His technical understanding and love for the sport was evident through his prep.” The film, also starring R Madhavan, Meera Jasmine, and Nayanthara, will drop on Netflix on April 4.

Romancing in Goa



Abhay Verma and Shanaya Kapoor

Reports suggest that Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood debut with not one but four projects, all of which will release one after the other. After the announcement of her romantic survival Tu Yaa Main with Adarsh Gourav, mid-day had reported that Shanaya will next be seen in a film with Munjya (2024) fame, Abhay Verma, and that the film will be shot in Goa (Goa calling Shanaya, March, 8). We have heard that the film’s shoot began on Friday, March 14. It is going to be a period comedy, which is currently being called, JC. The romantic drama set in 1987 is going to be helmed by filmmaker Shujaat Saudagar. The shoot is expected to wrap up by mid-May, and the film will be released in theatres in the second half of the year.