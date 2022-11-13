Bollywood roots for Bosco Martis's 'Rocket Gang' as they drop heartwarming messages for the film

Katrina Kaif shared the poster of the film
The Bosco Leslie Martis-directed 'Rocket Gang' is out and the response to the film has been taking the internet by storm! Being a unique blend of genres and a perfect treat for all kids, the film is gaining appreciation from all over internet including the celebs. Several actors have been showing love for the release of the dance film whereas others are expressing their excitement to watch it.
Katrina Kaif shared the poster of the film and captioned it - "Today one of my dear friends @boscomartis debut film as a director has just released One of the most talented choreographers and song directors in our industry, he has had such a important role in my growth as a dancer and performer and owe so much to him. Besides being a dear friend and going on countless drives and walks on the beach and hearing my endless talks → during our years of work together. One of the brightest minds we have the film is out today, go and catch it in the cinemas #rocketgang."
Vicky Kaushal also shared the poster of the film with a message saying, "This Rocket has launched today. Go to the theatres and give one love to this Gang. Lots of love to you this Gang. Lots of love to you @boscomartis and @caesar2373!!!"
Kriti Sanon too shared a heartwarming message for the director that said - "All the very besttttt Bosciiii!! and to the entire Rocket Gang! Go watch it guys! @boscomartis"
‘Rocket Gang’ is a Dance Horror-comedy drama directed by Bosco Leslie Martis and produced by Zee Studios. With this film, renowned choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis debuts as a director. The film stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Mokshda Jailkhani, Dipali Borkar, Tejas Varma, Jayshree Gogoi, Aadvik Mongia & Siddhant Sharma.
