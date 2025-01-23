After a successful run at film festivals, actor Boman Irani's debut directorial The Mehta Boys is set to hit the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Boman Irani

Prime Video announced February 7 as the premiere date for its critically acclaimed upcoming Original movie The Mehta Boys. Produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar under the banner of Irani Movietone LLP in association with Chalkboard Entertainment LLP, The Mehta Boys is directed by Boman Irani who has also co-written the film alongside Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris. Exploring the intricacies of family dynamics interwoven with complexities of a father-son relationship, the Original movie is brought to life by a superbly talented cast that includes Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in lead roles.

What is The Mehta Boys about?

The Mehta Boys follows the story of a father and son, at odds with each other, who are unexpectedly compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship. The Mehta Boys had its global premiere at the prestigious 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) held in September 2024, winning the Best Feature Film Award at the festival followed by a Best Actor win for Boman Irani at the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto held in October 2024. The movie made its Asia debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa in November 2024 and also opened the Indian Film Festival Berlin in January 2025.

"The Mehta Boys is a poignant and beautifully crafted film that delves deep into the emotional complexities of a father-son relationship. The appreciation it has received so far speaks volumes about its authenticity and universal appeal,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India. “At Prime Video, we’re dedicated to championing stories that resonate with audiences globally, and The Mehta Boys masterfully captures the subtle complexities of human connections. Boman Irani brings a unique and refreshing perspective as a filmmaker, making this film truly special. We’re thrilled to have collaborated with him and the incredibly talented cast and crew to share this heart-warming story with our customers in India and across the world.”

What Boman Irani said about The Mehta Boys

“Bringing The Mehta Boys to life has been an immensely rewarding and fulfilling journey,” said Boman Irani. “As an actor, I have always been fascinated by the power of storytelling, and this project gave me the opportunity to explore a completely new creative avenue as a filmmaker. To me, the intricate bond between a parent and a child has always been intriguing – their dynamics are raw, relatable, and, most importantly, deeply human. I couldn’t have asked for a more compelling story or a better team. With Alexander Dinelaris’ unique perspective shaping the narrative, the incredible performances of Avinash, Shreya, and Puja breathing life into the characters, and Prime Video’s unwavering support, I am thrilled to share this dream project with audiences around the world starting February 7.”