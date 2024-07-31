Bombay HC restrained eight online platforms from using Arijit Singh’s “personality rights”, and directed them to remove all such content and also voice conversion tools

Arijit Singh

Setting a precedent

In a development that may well set a precedent and safeguard the rights of musicians from emerging AI tools, Arijit Singh was granted relief by the Bombay High Court that said that AI tools generating content using a celebrity’s voice, image, or other attributes without consent did indeed violate his or her “personality rights”. The move may provide some clarity to industry artiste who’ve publicly claimed that the laws relating to the use of AI-generated content of this nature are ambiguous. Celebrities are particularly vulnerable to unauthorised generation of content through AI tools, the court said. Hearing a petition filed by the singer, Justice RI Chagla in his interim order on July 26 restrained eight online platforms from using Singh’s “personality rights”, and directed them to remove all such content and also voice conversion tools. The singer had moved the court, claiming that these platforms provide AI tools to synthesise artificial sound recordings by mimicking his voice, mannerisms, and other attributes. Singh has consciously refrained from any kind of brand endorsement or gross commercialisation of his personality traits for the past several years, his lawyer Hiren Kamod said. The high court agreed that Singh should be given interim relief.

Dad things

While Junaid Khan may have alluded to the fact that his superstar-father Aamir Khan doesn’t get involved in his career, the latter says he felt stressed ahead of the release of his son’s debut film, Maharaj. The June 21 Netflix release featured Junaid in the role of a real-life 19th-century social reformer. “When it released, I was stressed thinking if people would like his work or not. It is an emotion that I immediately connect to. We are always worried about whether they [our children] will be accepted,” Aamir said. Maharaj, based on an 1862 libel case involving Karsandas Mulji and a Vaishnavite religious leader, briefly ran into legal trouble.

Love, not work

He may have brought the Best Original Song Academy Award home for the superhit, Naatu naatu, but celebrated music composer MM Keeravani believes accolades bring one honour, but not work. “Oscar is not a criterion or a factor for getting work. Winning an Oscar is like an additional honour, but honour never brings you work. It’s only competence that brings work to you,” Keeravani said, suggesting that musicians who have “a good rapport with the director” they work with can deliver better quality work.

I’m here

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has opened up on her friendship with reality TV personality Shiv Thakare, sharing that she can “count on him, no matter what”. They forged a friendship during their stint on Bigg Boss 16. “Shiv was a good participant, and I vibed with him. Our friendship goes beyond the show, and it’s something I cherish deeply. We keep bumping into each other at events too,” she said.

Selfie na le

Chiranjeevi is being criticised by a section of social media users after a video showing the actor shoving aside a selfie-seeking fan at an airport went viral. The video, which has been shared by many users on microblogging site X, showed the actor and his wife Surekha Konidela exiting an elevator along with their security. The fan, dressed in the uniform of a domestic airline, tried to click a selfie with Chiranjeevi but the actor walked on. The admirer then followed the superstar, who paused for a while at the airport, and made another attempt to click a photo with him. Chiranjeevi, however, shoved him aside and walked away.

A dekko at this one

The first look of the upcoming movie, Hindi-Vindi, has been unveiled, and it shows Australian musician Guy Sebastian starring in a pivotal role along with Neena Gupta and Mihir Ahuja. The poster, released yesterday, showcases the film’s lead actors. The musical drama is expected to explore intergenerational language barriers within the migrant community. The music of Ali Sayed’s directorial venture has been composed by Javed-Mohsin and Sebastian. The film is currently in the final stages of post-production, and is set to hit theatres in September 2024, close to Hindi Diwas, in a bid to celebrate the Hindi language.

Main pareshan

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta raised objections to the elaborate governmental procedures that exist at authorised centres. Tagging the official account of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)—a government body mandated to issue the biometric identifier Aadhaar—the National Award winner wrote, “My daughter has been trying to apply for an Aadhar card since three weeks. She makes the long trek to the Aadhar office in Andheri East, braving rains, and reaching early. The senior manager keeps sending her back on some pretext or the other—get this signed, get this document, the stamp is not in the correct place, you don’t have an appointment today, I am on leave for a week. This is frustrating and nothing short of harassment,” he wrote. The account of the UIDAI responded to him, seeking more information.