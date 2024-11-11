Boney Kapoor is a well known film producer and has backed several films in his career over four decades. On his birthday, we take a look at seven hit films backed by him

Posters of Mr India and Wanted

Listen to this article 'Mr India' to 'Wanted', hit films produced by Boney Kapoor x 00:00

Boney Kapoor is a prominent Indian film producer, who is primarily associated with Hindi cinema and also produces Tamil and Telugu films. He was born to Surinder Kapoor, a noted film producer and Nirmal Kapoor. He is the older brother to actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor and the father of actors Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor. He also has a daughter named Anshula.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kapoor began his journey as a producer in 1980. Over the years, he has been associated with several hit films, especially in Bollywood. Here are 7 of his most successful movies:

1. Mr. India (1987)

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, this sci-fi adventure became a cult classic, featuring the iconic villain Mogambo (played by Amrish Puri). The story revolves around a common man (played by Anil Kapoor) who discovers a gadget that makes him invisible, using it to fight evil forces. The film also stars Sridevi in the lead and is one of the most popular and successful film backed by Boney Kapoor.

2. Hum Paanch (1980)

This was one of Boney Kapoor's early hits. Directed by Bapu, the story is about a man who seeks revenge against a ruthless industrialist for his father's unjust murder. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Raj Babbar, and Amrish Puri.

3. No Entry (2005)

This is yet another successful film by Kapoor that stars Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it is a comedy of errors revolving around extramarital affairs and misunderstandings. The film was a major box-office hit.

4. Wanted (2009)

A high-octane action thriller that marked a turning point in Salman Khan's career, helping him regain his superstar status. Directed by PrabhuDeva, it’s the story of an undercover cop trying to infiltrate the underworld. The film was well received for its interesting plotlines, action sequences and Khan's performance.

5. Pukar (2000)

A patriotic thriller that revolves around an army officer who gets entangled in a conspiracy. Anil Kapoor won a National Film Award for Best Actor for his role. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit who is well remembered for her performance in the song 'Kay Sera Sera'.

6. Judaai (1997)

This family drama directed by Raj Kanwar explores the theme of love, greed, and sacrifice. The story revolves around a woman who sells her husband to another woman in exchange for money but later regrets her decision. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar.

7. Mom (2017)

A gripping thriller where Sridevi plays a mother seeking justice for her stepdaughter’s assault. This was Sridevi’s last film before her untimely demise. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna.

These films not only showcased Boney Kapoor’s knack for choosing diverse genres but also helped establish the careers of several actors in Bollywood.