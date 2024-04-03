Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Boney Kapoor breaks silence over reported feud with Anil Kapoor Im shocked that the press
<< Back to Elections 2024

Boney Kapoor breaks silence over reported feud with Anil Kapoor: 'I’m shocked that the press...'

Updated on: 03 April,2024 02:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Boney Kapoor has clarified that his comment that Anil Kapoor “is angry” with him for not casting him in ’No Entry 2’ has been taken out of context

Boney Kapoor breaks silence over reported feud with Anil Kapoor: 'I’m shocked that the press...'

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor

Listen to this article
Boney Kapoor breaks silence over reported feud with Anil Kapoor: 'I’m shocked that the press...'
x
00:00

It was earlier this week when reports came that Anil Kapoor is upset with his pal Boney Kapoor for not casting him in ‘No Entry Mein Entry'. As these reports took over the internet, filmmaker Boney Kapoor has clarified that his comment that Anil Kapoor “is angry” with him for not casting the megastar in the sequel of ’No Entry 2’ has been taken out of context.


In his clarification note, Kapoor stated, “I am shocked and surprised that the press has made an issue of a very light-hearted and not a very successful attempt at humor when I said 'Anil is angry with me’. The fact is the film I am proposing to make doesn’t have either Salman (Khan) or Anil because both of them are very busy stars. So, instead of thinking of making it with them, I decided to make the sequel with a younger generation.”


He added, “To think that either of them can be upset with me because they are not a part of the sequel of ‘No Entry’ is an idea totally absurd and ridiculous. No Entry sequel may have needed them but they don't need the sequel. This comment has clearly been said only in humor.”


Boney said that Anil “is a busy star”, who is at “one of the highest peaks of his career”. “I know that for the next two years Anil has no dates available at all. Nevertheless, since my remark has been given a serious interpretation, I must clarify that not for a moment I meant it in earnestness; and if any distorted version of this innocuous remark has reached Anil which may have upset him, I’ll speak to my brother and clarify it. Both of us have grown together in the film industry, been there for each other in every crucial moment and this will never change,” he concluded.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in his upcoming film ‘Subedaar’, directed by Suresh Triveni. Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney was recently seen in the romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. His next production is Ajay Devgn's sports biopic film 'Maidaan' in which Ajay will be essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anil kapoor boney kapoor Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood no entry
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK