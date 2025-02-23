Boney Kapoor visited Kumbh today to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. Boney, who visited the Maha Kumbh mela today, shared his experience

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor is among the several celebrities who have visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Boney Kapoor visited Kumbh today to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. Boney, who visited the Maha Kumbh mela today, shared his experience and recalled his past visit to the holy place. He revealed that although this wasn't his first time in the city, he had never witnessed such a massive crowd and spiritual atmosphere.

In conversation with ANI, Boney revealed, "I have come here many times, but once, I had brought my grandfather's ashes. After that, I came for an event in Prayagraj, but I had never seen such a sight before. The entire atmosphere here... There are so many people in our India. I now believe that our country has a population of 140 crore, 150 crore."

Crores of people have been attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Several celebrities have also been seen taking part in the spiritual journey. Recently, actress Rupali Ganguly, known for her work in the TV show Anupamaa, took part in the Sangam aarti in Prayagraj.

Celebs at Maha Kumbh Mela

In the past couple of weeks, several famous personalities, including Neena Gupta, veteran actress Jaya Prada, comedian Sunil Grover, Remo D'Souza, Anupam Kher, Vidyut Jammwal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, and Bhagyashree, among others, have taken a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, one of the most revered spiritual events in India.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkummar Rao shared his experience of visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela. "The atmosphere here is very good. When I went to Maha Kumbh last time with my wife, that experience changed my life. We met Swamiji in Rishikesh, and since then, we have been meeting him. We took Swamiji's blessings, and now we will take a holy bath... It is organized on such a large scale... My best wishes are with all the people and the administration," he said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which kicked off on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. This grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.