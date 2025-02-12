Maha Kumbh stampede result of lapses in arrangements: Digvijaya Singh

Singh suggested that better traffic and parking management could have prevented congestion

Digvijaya Singh. File Pic

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday expressed grief over the recent stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela here and alleged that it took place due to shortcomings in arrangements.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was talking to reporters after taking a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.

"We regret the unfortunate incident. This should not have happened. There must have been some lapses. The government had claimed that arrangements were in place for 100 crore people, but perhaps it did not anticipate the massive influx of vehicles," Singh said.

On Mauni Amavasya (January 29), a stampede near the Sangam area at the Maha Kumbh led to the death of 30 devotees and left 60 others injured, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Singh suggested that better traffic and parking management could have prevented congestion.

"If parking spaces had been designated on every road and shuttle buses arranged to transport devotees to the Sangam ghats, the situation could have been managed better," he said, adding that despite large-scale planning, some lapses were inevitable.

He also claimed that the fair has been made a hyped event, drawing crowds from all directions.

"This should not be treated as an event. It is a matter of faith, and people perceive it accordingly," he said.

When asked about the overall organization of the Maha Kumbh, Singh said, "Faith is a personal matter. People should follow their beliefs and move forward accordingly."

