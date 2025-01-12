Pointing to Shahid Kapoor’s “evolution” as a dancer, Deva choreographer Bosco Martis commends actor for learning to “control his energy” in dance sequences

Shahid Kapoor

Listen to this article Bosco Martis on choreographing for Bhasad macha: 'Now, Shahid Kapoor dances like a superstar’ x 00:00

What other than a dancing number featuring him could be a better calling card for a Shahid Kapoor-starrer? Well aware that the actor’s suave moves are enough to lure viewers to cinema halls, the team of Kapoor’s upcoming actioner Deva has been playing to his strengths. Released last week, the first track, titled Bhasad macha, showed a spirited Kapoor grooving to Bosco Martis’s choreography that aimed to present a character who was “erratic and dominating.” Martis says it was Kapoor who encouraged him to design a sequence that put his character to the forefront.

ADVERTISEMENT



Bosco Martis

“There was a defined body language that he had manicured, and that’s what we dwelled upon. We created dance moves that could suit his character. The free-spirited sequence allowed him to be this person with free-flowing energy,” says Martis, who has previously choreographed Kapoor’s dance sequences in films like Jab We Met (2007), R... Rajkumar (2013), Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013), and Udta Punjab (2016).

Owing to their multiple collaborations, the actor-choreographer duo has a fine understanding of one another’s working methods. Martis credits Kapoor for putting his trust in him, a move that, he says, has contributed to the success of their past works. Since Kapoor is a trained dancer, his technical skills are sound. So, Martis has—when the song demands—encouraged him to not rehearse too much before shooting the number, lest his act look inauthentic. “During the shoot of Agal bagal [Phata Poster Nikhla Hero], I told him not to keep rehearsing the steps. The beauty [of the song] was that the choreography looked natural. I was confident that Shahid would execute it,” he says of the song that was celebrated as much for its music as it was for its dance sequence.

Kapoor stands tall among the best dancing stars in the Hindi film industry, including, but not restricted to, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Ask Martis what makes him unique, and he points to his evolution as a dancer. “He is technically sound. He has always pulled off choreography with all his energy but has now begun controlling it as well. That’s beautiful. Earlier, he would dance to [showcase his] energy, but now he has got his bearings right. Now, he dances like a superstar. When you see him dancing, you celebrate with him.”