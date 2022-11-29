×
Box Office: Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Bhediya' sees massive dip on first Monday; collects Rs. 3.85 crore

Updated on: 29 November,2022 11:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
'Bhediya' collected Rs. 3.85 crores on the first Monday in India. This is a nearly 70 percent drop from its first Sunday collection of Rs. 11.50 crore. The total India collection now stands at Rs. 32. 40 crore

Still from Bhediya


Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror comedy 'Bhediya' was released in theaters across the world on November 25. The Amar Kaushik directorial had a decent opening as the film collected Rs. 7.48 crore at the domestic box office. While it witnessed a steady weekend, the collection saw a dip on the first Monday. 


'Bhediya' collected Rs. 3.85 crores on the first Monday in India. This is a nearly 70 percent drop from its first Sunday collection of Rs. 11.50 crore. The total India collection now stands at Rs. 32. 40 crore. 



'Bhediya', meanwhile, has strong competition with Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' which is running steady even in its second week. The film which collected Rs. 100 crore in week one continues to keep its momentum in week 2. 


Talking about 'Bhediya', the film follows the story of Bhaskar, who finds himself changing after being bitten by a wolf in the forests of Arunachal. While Bhaskar begins to transform into a shape-shifting werewolf, he and his friends look for answers amid many twists, turns and laughs. The creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' marks Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'. The film is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

 

