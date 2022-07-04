Breaking News
'Brahmastra' trailer and 'Avatar 2' teaser to be attached with 'Thor: Love and Thunder' in cinemas

Updated on: 04 July,2022 03:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |



Indian audiences are in for triple treat as they will get to see their favorite star Ranbir Kapoor onscreen, as well as experience the breathtaking Avatar world with their favorite Avenger, on the big screen

Picture Courtesy: PR


The biggest global spectacles of 2022- Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva and Avatar: The Way of Water will have their trailer and teaser respectively attached to the hugely awaited Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder across 3D and 2D screens in India as it releases this Thursday (a day before the US) 

Indian audiences are in for triple treat as they will get to see their favorite star Ranbir Kapoor onscreen, as well as experience the breathtaking Avatar world with their favorite Avenger, on the big screen!




A decade of sweat, scathe, success has finally transformed into a spectacle the nation was waiting for with bated breaths. The subject here is Ayan Mukerji’s magnanimous trilogy, ‘Brahmastra’, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, whose trailer just dropped on June 14 with expected anticipation and attention.


Ayan Mukerji has now penned a note to thank everyone who has shared his/her thoughts on the trailer of the film . The filmmaker is indeed thankful.

But the trailer births a lot of curiosities. What is Ranbir’s connection with fire? Who exactly is Nagarjuna? How evil are Mouni’s objectives? How will it all end? At first, Ranbir, who plays Shiva, is a naive fella enamored by the mysterious aura of Isha, played by Alia, until the tables turn. Juxtaposing fire, air, earth, and water into the mysticism of the narrative has led to some impressive imageries best absorbed inside a cinema.

Here’s hoping the decade long wait is worth it when the film releases on September 9.

