Break or brave it at boot camp for Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher

Varun Dhawan

The team of the Indian version of Citadel may be two schedules down since taking the series on floors in January, but director duo Raj-DK are now looking at its most critical leg. Come July, Varun Dhawan, Samantha and Sikandar Kher will begin the third stint, which includes filming the action sequences. But one has got to prep hard before having a face-off with the baddies. Actors Dhawan and Kher are undergoing a three-week rigorous training programme with stunt coordinators from Hong Kong and Los Angeles, which will make them action-ready.

Sikandar Kher

With a focus on hand-to-hand combat, weapon training, and overall physical fitness, the camp aims to equip the actors with the skills necessary to bring the action sequences to life. The boot camp was kicked off in Andheri last week. A source reveals, “A team of four stunt coordinators is teaching Varun and Sikandar the execution of intricate action set-pieces, including bike stunts. They will also undergo ammunition training to familiarise themselves with different firearms, their safe handling and techniques. The spy thriller will have elaborate fight sequences, and Raj-DK felt the actors should be thoroughly trained beforehand, leaving no room for last-minute changes or errors during filming. First-aid experts and action analysts are also present. They closely monitor the sessions, assess potential hazards, and implement safety measures to create a foolproof environment during the imminent shoot.” To ensure homogeneity in terms of the look, the Indian team has exchanged notes with action director James Young, who worked on the US version of Citadel, featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Raj-DK

Amazon Prime Video and the producers have apparently issued a strict no-phone policy at the training site. The source adds, “This has been put into place to ensure that all participants remain fully committed to their training. The boot camp goes on for almost eight hours a day.” Leading lady Samantha, however, is not a part of the sessions since she is tied up with the promotions for Kushi. We hear her training has different specifications, and will be done at a later stage.