Meera Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur tomorrow. The couple had their sangeet and mehendi ceremony today

Meera Chopra with Rakhsit Kejriwal

Listen to this article Bride Meera Chopra's mehendi features 'Shiv and Parvati mantra', see pic x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actress Meera Chopra's wedding is currently underway in Jaipur. The actress will be tying the knot with businessman Rakshit Kejriwal tomorrow in the presence of family and friends. The bride-to-be had her mehendi ceremony today and a picture of her henna-filled hands is doing the rounds on social media.

While her mehendi flaunts her soon-to-e husband's initials RK, it also has the Shiv and Parvati mantras embedded in between the gorgeous design. For one of the events for the first day, Meera looked stunning in a white floor-length Anarkali suit while the groom suited up in a blue three-piece.

While grand preparations are underway, what will make it more special for Meera, is that she will be wearing a Sabyasachi outfit for her wedding day. Meera, who was recently seen in Sandeep Singh's 'Safed' will make for the most beautiful Sabyasachi bride as her outfit is made keeping her personality and taste in mind.

According to the wedding invite that had gone viral, Meera and Rakshit, son of Vandana and Hari Kumar Kejriwal will be having a destination wedding in Jaipur. The festivities will take place at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort.

The mehendi ceremony will take place on March 11 from 5 pm onwards at the same venue. The couple will also host a sangeet and cocktail ceremony on the same day from 7 pm onwards

The D-Day will begin with a haldi ceremony at 10 am. The couple will take the traditional saat pheras at 4.30 m on March 12. After the pheras, the couple will be hosting a reception for the guests which will start at 9 pm.

Will Priyanka or Parineeti Chopra attend the wedding?

In a previous interview with Siddharth Kannan, Meera spoke about her distant relationship with her cousins, Priyanka and Parineeti. She explained that while she never asked for help, they also didn't offer any assistance in the competitive industry. Meera highlighted the importance of supporting each other when entering the industry with others, but she felt her cousins didn't extend that support.

Meera also got into the family dynamics, revealing a strong relationship with Priyanka's family. She attended Priyanka's wedding but admitted having a less close bond with Parineeti due to longstanding family issues, clarifying that she didn't attend Parineeti's wedding in September 2023.

Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was an intimate ceremony with family members and close friends in attendance. The venue was situated in the middle of Lake Pichola and looked serene as it was adorned in shades of white for the high-profile wedding.