Source/Instagram Vijay Varma and Tamnnaah Bhatia

When you think web series, you think Vijay Varma. When you think of actors who can ace dark, gritty roles with a twinge of light, you inevitably think of Vijay Varma. A few months ago, we learned that Vijay had bagged the Best Actor—India award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for Best Actor in the leading role for his performance in Dahaad. This time he won for a lighter role!

Upon winning the award formally, Vijay Varma shared the much-awaited glimpses of his big win on social media, to which his supportive girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia reacted. Her reaction was everything made of love and sweetness!

After winning, Vijay Varma penned this heartfelt note: “It’s always amazing when you win an award, but this time it was more special because your win is your country’s win. I had the honour of receiving the coveted Asian Academy Best Actor in Leading Role for Dahaad!”

“I was nominated alongside 10 other acting talents across Asia-Pacific, and it was quite a power-packed room, but I am happy to say to my countrymen, we are the best in Asia-Pacific, baby! Thank you so much, @asianacademycreativeawards, for the honour. I couldn't have done this without my #dahaad team.” He added.

Tamnnaah Bhatia took to Instagram to cheer loudly for her beau. The actress took to her story to post Vijay Varma's win and said, "“Woohhoooo (accompanied by dancing emojis) making India proud by winning big at the @asianacademycreativeawards.”

To this, Vijay responded and wrote, "Bringing the Golden Goddess to my Goddess"

Vijay truly deserves this honour for his incredible performance in Dahaad. As Anand Swarnakar, very brilliantly, he slipped into the character of a college lecturer with a wife and son who teaches underprivileged children and is involved in the murder of 27 women. This is indeed a very difficult role that the actor has grabbed, yet he has nailed it with his amazing performance.

Moreover, he has also won the Filmfare OTT Award in the category of Best Actor in a Series (Critics) Drama.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the much anticipated ‘Mirzapur 3’, and Murder Mubarak, opposite Sara Ali Khan. Dahaad was released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.