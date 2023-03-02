BTS Stars: Ken Ferns on how MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's finale outfits were planned

Ken Ferns joins mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

Bigg Boss 16

Celebrity fashion designer and stylist Ken Ferns who also made an appearance during a crucial task on 'Bigg Boss 16' is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars.' Ken has been working on 'Bigg Boss' for a decade besides being part of other popular reality shows. Find out all about Shehnaaz Gill's transformation, the best finale looks on Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla's winning moment and much more from Ken.

Speaking about the finale looks of the top 5 finalists, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam, Ferns said, "It's always a challenge to construct a look for them because it's not my personal fashion week or fashion line, where I do what I please. I'm presenting a personality that has been an audience favourite. I'm catering to what the audience believes their idol should look like. With Shalin I told him he needs to show stuff, he got that body flaunt it! I put that into practise and gave him a look accordingly. I gave him a transparent suit without a shirt because he has a good body. Likewise with Priyanka, she developed and blossomed into being a fashionista. What I appreciate about Priyanka is that she tries even if it's not top of the game. I could imagine her as a glamazon in a red gown, very coutoure and she nailed the off shoulder look."

How were MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam's finale looks planned and what was their reaction? How did Shehnaaz Gill undergo a major style transformation and what looks can we expect from her next? Watch video to know more and let us know which look is your favourite in the comments!

